This is the most difficult character for me: Avinash Mishra on Yeh Teri Galiyaan crossing 300 episodes

Actor Avinash Mishra, who plays the role of Shaan Mazumdaar in the show Yeh Teri Galiyaan, is ecstatic as the show has crossed 300 episodes. He says that while the character is challenging, he is loving it. “It has been the most difficult character for me to play it on screen as this character has gone through lots of ups and downs. The first phase of the character was positive. Earlier his situations and everything was acceptable and easily justified so it wasn’t that difficult to connect with the situations. But after the current leap, the character has taken a turn where he has cheated on his love for the sake of his child. And that didn’t connect with me. I feel like kicking Shaan Mazumdaar because cheating under any circumstance is not justified for me,” he says.

He adds that the character has become quite tough to portray now. “To play that character now is a bit difficult because right now this character is justified as a father, and is doing his duty, but definitely not as a lover. And now it’s a challenge for me to play Shaan in such a way where the audience gets to connect with his helplessness but still blames him for cheating.”