The Mysterious Mrs. McBethy: A never-heard-before detective tale by Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai

MUMBAI: There are some stories that take us down the memory lane to pamper our nostalgia, while there are some mystery stories that just give us an adrenaline rush. Equipped with thrill and horror, such stories take you on a mysterious trip. Kahaanikar Sudhanshu Rai’s latest detective story in Hindi, ‘The Mysterious Mrs. McBethy’, is one such short story that would make you cuddle up inside your quilt and even shiver with its ‘horror story’ feel.

The protagonist of the story is Sujay, an architect who is on a business trip to Goa for almost six months. Goa is believed to be one of the most sought-after destinations in India and like everyone else, Sujay was elated that his job would give him an opportunity to experience the best of the tourist paradise. Little did he know upon his arrival that his search for a home would lead him to a world that was non-existential.

It was during the hunt for a home that Sujay got in touch with Mrs McBethy, mere handshake sent chills down his spine. But who was this Mrs McBethy? What significance did the handshake have? Why did Sujay’s hunt for a home make him feel more homeless than ever? To know the answers, you must listen to ‘The Mysterious Mrs McBethy’. The sequel to the story will also see Detective Boomrah take up the case and unravel the various mysteries that Sujay has been encountering since his arrival in the coastal town.