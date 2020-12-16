The narrative of Story 9 Months is adding to the changing landscape of Indian Television, says Sukirti Kandpal

MUMBAI: Finite fiction shows with progressive storyline on Sony Entertainment Television have successfully struck the right chord with the audience over the years. It's latest offering, Story 9 Months Ki, is another endearing narrative about 'choice motherhood' through IVF (In Vitro Fertilization). The protagonist of the show chooses to become a mother without a partner, opting to embrace motherhood on her own terms.

Starring Sukirti Kandpal as Alia Shroff, who returns to television after a break of two years, talks about her reasons for signing up for this role, and shares, "Story 9 Months Ki is an entertaining show with a progressive outlook which is relevant in today's day and age. The concept of single motherhood and IVF is being highlighted for the first time on Indian Television and it is adding to the changing landscape of television. Thanks to shows like these, the content on Indian television is more liberal, relatable yet entertaining."

She further added, "For me, it is important to be part of a project that has an appealing subject and something new and challenging. I feel this show is a perfect blend of everything that I was looking for. I also hope that with our show people understand the many virtues and possibilities that IVF has brought about today for women. We need more such shows on television that reflect the changing sensibilities and thoughts of people to be projected on screen."

