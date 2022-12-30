The netizens trend “BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU” online as they miss the old Abhimanyu and wish for AbhiRa to unite

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

According to the latest track, Akshara and Abhimanyu receive the heartbreaking news of Akshara’s miscarriage. Later, Neil tragically passes away. Everyone blames Akshara.

Furthermore, Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara and furiously blames her for everything gone wrong. He even mentions that Aarohi’s blame on Akshara for being responsible for Aarohi’s mother’s death might also be true. He says he does not know her anymore and Akshara is left shattered.

The netizens are hating Abhimanyu for his behaviour and not standing by Akshara or trying to understand her side of the story. They feel he just says he will understand her but from time to time he keeps leaving her side. They feel his character is lost now and fans feel bad for Akshara.

The netizens have been trending “BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU” online as they miss the old ABhimanyu. They express disappointment with the track. They feel the quality has been degraded so much they don’t feel like watching the show anymore. They wish to see the old Abhimanyu back who was strong and supported Akshara.

The fans are disheartened with Abhimanyu’s behaviour and crave for the original one more especially after Akshara’s dream where she is talking to Abhimanyu.

Check out a few reactions:

BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU

NO LEAP OR SEPARATIONFOR ABHIRA

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#yrkkh#AbhiRa#HarshadChopd#PranaliRathodhttps://t.co/vFfb4413Uj

—Abhira_LoveJones (@LoveJonesAbhira) December30, 2022

The fire in his eyes BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU #yrkkh#AbhimanyuBirla#HarshadChopdapic.twitter.com/F0CeNSXC0K

—Sweta (@Sweta20537374) December30, 2022

The loyalty in this eye BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU #yrkkh#AbhimanyuBirla#HarshadChopdapic.twitter.com/hbMjIar4i1

—Sweta (@Sweta20537374) December30, 2022

Plzwho is the writer writing for Abhi character plz first u decide what u wannawrite,last week Abhi priority is Akshu over babies now he will leave Akshu forthem,how can they live without eo.Stupid DKP first need to fixwriters.

BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU#yrkkh

—Manisha (@Manisha7sha) December30, 2022

Give us this reality checks. Roasting sessions. Give usour Abhi back.



BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU #AbhimanyuBirla#AksharaBirla#HarshadChopda#PranaliRathod#Harshali#AbhiRapic.twitter.com/4qA8Sn47X3

—Arya Reyes (@AryaReyes1) December29, 2022

Tab Kay TRP aaya tha bhul gaye kya DKP

BRINGBACK OG ABHIMANYU #weloveabhiakshu#AbhiRa#yrkkh@StarPlushttps://t.co/ZFCDSVvyiN

—Papia Pal..(nonsense DKP) (@PapiaPal15) December30, 2022

Plzz Ab Abhimanyu ko bksh do makers jo uska character huske opposite mt dikhao usse #yrkkh#AbhimanyuBirla



BRING BACK OG ABHIMANYU

— Teddy(@veer73633808) December30, 2022 \

