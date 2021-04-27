The new Covid strain is deadly, it’s important to take extreme precautions: Sonyaa Ayodhya

MUMBAI: Sonyaa Ayodhya is one of the most popular actresses. She has been part of several projects. She has done shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Nazar. She was last seen in Hero: Gayab Mode On.

In an interview, Sonyaa spoke about lockdown, its effect on her work, and precautions she has been taking. Talking about her work front, she told Times of India, "I was supposed to start shooting this month but the project got delayed due to the current situation. It will soon resume after the situation gets better. I also believe that it’s very unsafe to shoot right now. The new Covid strain is deadly, and it’s important to take extreme precautions. The best thing to do right now is to stay home and take care of your health."

When asked what precautions or routine she is following to prevent the spread of virus, she said, "I take steam every day, workout and also have my immunity shots daily. I try to stay home and don’t step out unless it's very important. It’s important to follow the lockdown rules not only for our own safety but for everyone else’s safety too. I would also like to urge people to strictly follow the lockdown rules. Help anyone if they need any support and if you have the means to fulfill it. Build your immunity and avoid socialising. It’s also important to take care of your mental health during these times since staying at home can get to you, remember this is temporary and we will return to normal conditions soon. We can only return back to normal life if we adhere to the rules and regulations.”

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA