The new lockdown rap has 55 actors from the industry

MUMBAI: There is a new song on the national lockdown which we are all facing and to keep the spirit alive, actor Naveen Saini and Ashish Bhatia came up with the song titled 'Mahamaari the lockdown rap'. The song has sung by Utsav Thakur and directed and Edited by Ashish Bhatia. The song has 55 performers from Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi and Gujrathi film and television industry. It even includes tiktokers. Speaking on this Navin says,” This song is sung by a Music student who is the son of my friend. He posted one version on Instagram which caught my eye. I told my friend that I want to do a different version of awareness.

After watching Akshay Kumar’s initiative he agreed and sung a much more polished version. After that Ashish and I spoke to all our friends in the film and tv industry and I am happy that they agreed. We did this in four days flat. According to me, the song has motivational and hard-hitting words that can inspire and motivate people to stay back home in this Lockdown period and also shows the unity of our film and Tv fraternity. I am sure people will like our initiative and stay at home to defeat corona.” The song features Govind Namdev, Angad Hasija, Sara Khan, Parul Chauhan, Ashita Dhawan, Shailesh Gulabani, Rehaan Roy, Sameer Omkaar, Anshul Trivedi, Upendra Limaye, Bharat Chawda, Bhuvan Chopra, Ashish Mehrotra, Manini Day Mishra, Eshan Sawhney, Kiran Bhargav, Tarun Khanna, Twinkle Vasisht and Naveen Saini amongst others.

A BIG THANKS TO ALL THE PARTICIPANTS.

Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/ucaY5X4KraA