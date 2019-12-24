"The new song from Bhangra Pa Le "Peg Sheg" is out now and we can’t help but groove to it!

MUMBAI: The makers of Bhangra Pa Le released the new song from the album "Peg Sheg" and the dance battle between Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon is a must which will get you to groove to the beats of the song.

The song is out and the party number set in a backdrop of a ceremony will uplift your mood with its groovy and up-top beats. It starts with the leading lady Rukshar shaking the leg and then, Sunny Kaushal joining her is all that we need to see with the pump of energy that they exude. More like a dance face-off, the song totally seems like a fun number.

Peg Sheg song had the electrifying vocals of Jonita Gandhi, Akasa, Shashwat Singh and the lyrics are by Shloke Lal (Jam8), A bazz and the music is given by A Bazz, Nilotpal Munshi (Jam8).

RSVP took to their social media handle and shared, "Sar par chadke bolegi, bhangra ki har beat It's time to tap your feet to #PegSheg #BhangraPaaLe @[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@[email protected]@tipsofficial"

As the title of the movie suggests the most important part of the film is Indian folk dance "Bhangra" from the state Punjab. The plot of the film revolves around it as well.

With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented films, RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi tadka.

Produced by RSVP, Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon.

The film is all set to hit the theatres as we bring in the new year on the 3rd January, 2020.

Link to the song- https://bit.ly/2PRsE7x