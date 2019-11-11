News

The newest poster from Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand is out and it's the one to watch out for!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video always delivers the most unique and original content and this time around we have 'One Mic Stand'. The latest poster of One Mic Stand is out and it looks nothing short of entertaining with Sapan Verma introducing his participants Tapsee Pannu, Richa Chaddha, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Vishal Dadlani, and Bhuvan Bam.

Earlier, the trailer for the show was released and it has created a huge buzz across social media for its unique concept of bringing people from different walks of life together and having them perform stand up comedy. 

The celebrities will be individually mentored by the wittiest comedians in India including Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, Zakir Khan, Kunal Kamra and Angad Singh Ranyal. 

One Mic Stand is created and hosted by Sapan Verma in collaboration with Only Much Louder and will be a five-episode series.

The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from the 15th of November 2019.

