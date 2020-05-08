'The Office' cast reunites for 'work from home' episode

MUMBAI: The cast of the Indian version of "The Office", including Mukul Chadda and Gauahar Khan, reunited virtually for a special 'Working from Home' episode.

"The Office" is an official adaptation of the international series of the same name. It chronicles the nine-to-five lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations.

"It is extremely important we keep ourselves engaged and productive during this quarantine period. It was quite exciting shooting this one episode, with the most fun team for one of my favourite shows 'The Office'. I'm looking forward to more. Hope the audiences enjoy and appreciate our little effort," Gauahar said.

The 'work from home' special episode showcases the characters joining via video-conferencing, to brainstorm ideas to keep the paper business growing during the nationwide lockdown. The video also stars Sayandeep Sengupta, Abhinav Sharma, Priyanka Setia, Preeti Kochar and Gavin Methalaka, and is written by Aarsh Vora, Shruti Madan and Chirag Mahabal.

Talking about the video, Mukul said: "Each of us is making the most of our time during the lockdown. It is extremely essential to keep our morale up through these trying times… As an artist, I believe it's my responsibility to keep the audience entertained wherever we are, and I'm sure we'll make the most of this opportunity to engage with our fans."

To this, Sayandeep added: "This global pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. In such dire times, it is important to take care of your mental and physical health. So, we got together to bring this spin-off for our audiences."

The show is created for Applause Entertainment by BBC Studios India. There will be more episodes in this work from home edition. For every "The Office WFH" video produced, Applause Entertainment will make a contribution on behalf of the cast and crew towards the daily wage workers fund of the Producers Guild of India.