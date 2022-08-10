The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela

MUMBAI: Dharti Bhatt, who is also recognized as Rashmi from Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albela, has captivated viewers with her remarkable performance as the character Rashmi in the series. In the show, she portrays Sayuri's sister, played by Hiba Nawab. Dharti Bhatt portrays a grey character who consistently attempts to disrupt Kanha and Sayuri's lives. However, in contrast to her on-screen persona, Dharti Bhatt is completely different in her personal life. She reveals that people often misunderstand her in real life due to the impactful nature of her character Rashmi, and she sheds light on her true self outside of the show and how she likes to spend her usual days.

She says, "I portray the strong and cunning character of Rashmi, who possesses shades of grey. While I receive much praise for my portrayal, my true personality is often misunderstood. Those who are close to me understand how different I am in reality. I lead a simple life and consider myself a deeply spiritual person. Whenever I have the opportunity, I enjoy visiting the Isckon temple. As a devoted follower of Lord Krishna, I eagerly await my days off so I can visit Iskcon. Recently, I even made an impromptu trip to Vrindavan."

She further adds, “"I possess deep emotions unlike the character Rashmi, and intentionally hurting others is something I cannot do in real life. People who are unaware of my true self often perceive me as rude, which is completely untrue. However, this perception doesn't matter much to me because as long as I have the opportunity to portray a strong and compelling character, I find happiness. Those who are close to me—my friends, family, and fans—are aware of my genuine nature and continue to support and appreciate my work. Whether it's in positive or negative roles, I hope they continue to love and accept me in the same way."

