The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 13:20
Dharti Bhatt

MUMBAI: Dharti Bhatt, who is also recognized as Rashmi from Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albela, has captivated viewers with her remarkable performance as the character Rashmi in the series. In the show, she portrays Sayuri's sister, played by Hiba Nawab. Dharti Bhatt portrays a grey character who consistently attempts to disrupt Kanha and Sayuri's lives. However, in contrast to her on-screen persona, Dharti Bhatt is completely different in her personal life. She reveals that people often misunderstand her in real life due to the impactful nature of her character Rashmi, and she sheds light on her true self outside of the show and how she likes to spend her usual days.

She says, "I portray the strong and cunning character of Rashmi, who possesses shades of grey. While I receive much praise for my portrayal, my true personality is often misunderstood. Those who are close to me understand how different I am in reality. I lead a simple life and consider myself a deeply spiritual person. Whenever I have the opportunity, I enjoy visiting the Isckon temple. As a devoted follower of Lord Krishna, I eagerly await my days off so I can visit Iskcon. Recently, I even made an impromptu trip to Vrindavan."

She further adds, “"I possess deep emotions unlike the character Rashmi, and intentionally hurting others is something I cannot do in real life. People who are unaware of my true self often perceive me as rude, which is completely untrue. However, this perception doesn't matter much to me because as long as I have the opportunity to portray a strong and compelling character, I find happiness. Those who are close to me—my friends, family, and fans—are aware of my genuine nature and continue to support and appreciate my work. Whether it's in positive or negative roles, I hope they continue to love and accept me in the same way."

Stay tuned to watch ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ every Monday-Friday at 9:00 PM only on Star Bharat.

Rashmi Dharti Bhatt Star Bharat Woh Toh Hai Albela Hiba Nawab Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 13:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Raja Purohitt to be roped in for Disney+ Hotstar’s Sabse Bada Rupaiyya
MUMBAI :OTT has been growing wonderfully, and many talented actors are finally getting their dues because of the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Time in Sai’s favour, Satya wants Vijendra to stay
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela
MUMBAI: Dharti Bhatt, who is also recognized as Rashmi from Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albela, has captivated viewers...
Breaking! Nikki Sharma roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani in LSD film Next for Zee TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Wow! From Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, for these Tv couples age is only a number
MUMBAI: They say love is blind, as it sees no religion,  caste, color or age. This has been proved true not just with...
EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.A lot of new shows are...
Recent Stories
check out
GORGEOUS! Palak Tiwari impresses Fans with These Pictures all the way from Maldives, check out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nikki Sharma
Breaking! Nikki Sharma roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani in LSD film Next for Zee TV!
Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah
Wow! From Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, for these Tv couples age is only a number
Check it out!
OMG! Jodha Akbar Fame Rajat Tokas is unrecognizable in new photos, fans react to the photos! Check it out!
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik
CONGRATULATIONS! Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are now proud owners of a new flat in Mumbai
TRANSFORMATION after pregnancy is inspiring, check out
Amazing! Kishwer Merchant’s TRANSFORMATION after pregnancy is inspiring, check out
Neil Bhatt
AMAZING! Neil Bhatt gives us style goals as he dons a perfect look for summers