The queen of all three formats of content, Ekta Kapoor has developed more than 100 women characters through her projects

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor, popularly hailed as the ‘content czarina’ of the industry has helped to showcase more than 100 characters in Indian Television. Her biggest hits had women as the protagonist and it shows how a woman can conquer the difficulties where the creator is herself a woman where Ekta is a trailblazer in all its essence.

From the famous Tulsi Virani from the time when women characters were not the norm in television to the four women protagonists of ‘lipstick under my burkha’, the timeline in itself is proof of how Ekta is a pioneer in all three formats. These Characters are known as the legends and they changed the scenario in the history of Indian Television. Ekta Kapoor has made it a point to help and change the portrayals of women in society.

With a wide range of TV Serials, films, and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen, Ekta Kapoor who has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres across screens.

Ekta Kapoor, being the Czarina of television has always taken the responsibility of making the position of women secure and unmatchable. She, helped in the metamorphosis of the status of women in our society through a powerful medium of Television and continues to break the barriers.

On other fronts, the producer’s recently released film 'Dream Girl' raked up huge numbers at the box office, on the digital front her upcoming show The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, Fittrat have also become the talk of the town. On the television front, the producer has her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has garnered and continues to have the highest TRP on Indian television.

Ekta Kapoor recently completed 25 years of Balaji Production and it was a moment of pride and celebration for her as ALT Balaji which is a division of Balaji Telefilms, has managed to have 20 Million paid subscribers. After all the glorious years she has given to the industry, she made a point that all her K series serials deliver a strong takeaway point.