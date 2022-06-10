The race for captaincy takes a toll on housemates in COLORS' ‘Bigg Boss 16'

MUMBAI: The bell of danger chimes in COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ for the first time and it is for the captain of the house Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia.‘Bigg Boss’ conveys to her that she is fired from her position as captain and is summoned to the confession room. While the rest of the contestants watch the live feed of Nimrit’s conversation in the confession room, the master shares that he’s disappointed with the rules of the house being broken repeatedly under her captainship. He grants her a chance to redeem herself as captain with a challenge and announces that the first person to ring the gong in the garden area will qualify as a contender for captaincy. Before ‘Bigg Boss’ finishes his sentence, Shalin Bhanot rushes out and strikes the gong. Nimrit is upset with Shalin, who has been a friend to her for sounding off the gong and challenging her captaincy. Is this the end of a friendship in the house?

The captaincy challenge dictates that both the contenders must pose by balancing the baskets on their heads and the rest of the housemates must fill items into the basket of the contender they wish to overthrow. Whoever breaks their stance or drops the basket, stands defeated. It will be exciting to watch who will bear the burden with grace and emerge victorious. The new captain will be empowered to change the duties and can assign three new contestants to carry out the household chores.

After the race for captaincy, Bigg Boss extends a chance to the nominees (Gori Nagori, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakre, Gautam Vig and Archana Gautam) of the week to rescue themselves from the threat of being evicted. He designates a task for Gori Nagori, who must enthral housemates and viewers with her dance skills and convince the rest of the nominated contestants to join her. If she succeeds in doing so, she earns the power to withdraw one contestant from the nominations list and save from getting evicted. She can use this power for herself too. If she fails, the other nominees get a chance to immunize one contestant by a unanimous vote (aapsi sehmati). Will she fail or succeed? As the game changes with a masterful twist, it will be entertaining to watch who steps out from the risk of being evicted.While everyone is wary about the next roll of dice by ‘Bigg Boss’, Sumbul Touqeer breaks down because she feels undermined by the rest of the housemates and thinks it is because she’s one of the youngest among them.

Watch the game change like never before in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm, Taste Partner Priya Gold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday - Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS.

