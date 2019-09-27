Is THIS the REAL INTENTION for Mr. Bajaj marrying Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has come a long way now.



It has completed a year and is one of the most loved and watched shows on television today.



What started as a love story of Anurag and Prerna soon turned into a sad saga with the interference of the world. Mohini did not like Prerna, Mishka wanted to marry Anurag, and her sister Komolika made life a living hell for Anurag and Prerna. Soon after she was exposed, the love birds fell prey to another plan by Ronit, and eventually, it was Mr. Bajaj separated them.



Currently, Anurag feels that he and Prerna are soul mates, but Prerna wants to move on in life with Mr. Bajaj now that she is married to him.



Amidst all of this, somehow, Mr. Bajaj is setting a positive impression on Prerna. Prerna feels that Mr. Bajaj is a nice man, and it is the situations that made him do what he did. She loves Anurag for sure, but his behaviour has changed, and this is not going down well with Prerna.



But are Mr. Bajaj's intentions as good as they seem?



Swati Mhatre, a housewife, feels, 'Mr. Bajaj has always maintained that whatever he does has a strong reason and that he only tells and shows the things that he wants the opposite person to know. He has started developing feelings for Prerna but that doesn't make him a better person. His intentions behind marrying Prerna don't seem like what he is portraying.'



Namrata Rathod shared, 'I believe that he is a changed man. It is very natural that you start getting attracted to someone after you are living with them 24/7.'



Pushkar Mehta was of the opinion, 'I think there are many layers to his personality. One cannot judge him. Like every normal person, he too has flaws and thinks negatively about some things and situations. Why did he get married to Prerna? Well, I don't think the real reason was Kuki!'



