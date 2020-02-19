This is the reason why Himanshi unfollowed Asim’s brother Umar

MUMBAI: The thirteenth season of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, has finally come to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up.

Though Sidharth bagged the winner’s trophy, Asim is no behind when it comes to garnering some crazy fan-following. Recently, his ladylove Himanshi Khurana, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 13, opened up on why she had unfollowed his brother Umar on social media.

The singer said that she didn’t know that unfollowing him will become such a big issue, as they are in touch through phone and just few days back they all had so much fun.

Her digital team is working for her as she wasn’t well when she came out of the house due to the head injury she had.

When she was asked why she took a step behind, when Asim proposed her she said that as a girl she had to sort out a lot of things, and Asim had got very aggressive post her eviction, so she had to handle a few things and she felt like people won’t understand that pressure.

She further said that when she was told to re-enter the house the makers told her that she had to make positive memories, but she didn’t except Asim to propose her in 5 minutes and she couldn’t accept the proposal than as she wanted time to understand things.