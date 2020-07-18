The rocking onscreen mother-son Jodi of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s newly launched show Anupamaa is witnessing a loving onscreen mother-son jodi played by Rupali Ganguly and Paras Kalnawat respectively. Anupamaa, in the midst of so many odds, finds her comfort zone with her son Samar. The two actors have beautifully resonating chemistry of onscreen. The audience has also liked their onscreen bond and is showering a lot of love to them. Speaking about Paras, Rupali says,” Paras is a very well-behaved and nice boy. It’s hard to find people like them especially in the young group of actors. We have our lunch together and watch the episodes together. And you can see that the chemistry is visible on-screen. I am happy that viewers are loving us.”

On the other hand, Paras says,” Playing her onscreen son is a great achievement. We have some great scenes together and every day as our son-mother relationship is building up. I am hoping that our offscreen bonding also becomes equally good. Apart from our shooting, we also discuss other things like which application is better for phones etc. I have seen her work a lot on television and am a big admirer.”

Rajan Shahi is always known for his well weaved on-screen characters, Anupamaa is no exception. Interestingly the 10 pm slot is mainly a love story slot but this is probably the first time a middle-aged loving housewife and her family is being telecast and the audience is glued to it just because of the real emotions.

