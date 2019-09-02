“With the role of Balakumaran, I get to try something out of my comfort zone”, said Shakti Anand from Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

· How excited are you to be a part of Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

I am super excited to be a part of Tenali Rama as it’s my first time trying something in the comedy genre and it is my first show with Sony SAB as well. Tenali Rama is already a brand name. I would watch the tales of Tenali Rama even when I was a kid and also heard stories about this wise character. So, it feels amazing to be associating with a product like this and I’m really looking forward to entertaining the audience with my role.

· What can the viewers expect with your entry on the show, post this major leap?

With the leap, some new characters have been introduced in the show, to make it even more interesting and funnier. With these new entries, the show will give a new look and feel to the audience. Comedy, after a point, starts feeling repetitive and thus it becomes important to introduce some new elements for the viewers. With my entry in the show, there is also a change in the entire storyline, giving a new essence to the show and I hope the audience is enjoying watching the show more than earlier.

· What made you accept the role of King Balakumaran for Tenali Rama?

The very fact that I’ll be trying my hands on comedy with Tenali Rama, was really appealing to me and thus, I accepted this role. I have previously done roles of a righteous king, or a business tycoon but with the role of Balakumaran, I get to try something out of my comfort zone. Every actor looks for a change and its necessary that every 5-7 years you need to look for a change as your audience also wants to keep seeing more of you. So, the chance of doing something very different is what lured me into this role.

· The show has been running successfully for over around 2 years now. Do you think there is a pressure on you to do justice to the show with your entry?

As an artist, all your focus is to deliver your best and win fans’ hearts. I have always endeavored to utilize all I have learnt as an actor to ensure I contribute towards the success of the show. Tenali Rama has consistently won accolades from its fans and with the new story, it only helps keep the fans hooked on to the show. I have been a part of many long running shows and I hope I do justice to Tenali Rama as well. More than facing any pressure, I am enjoying being a part of Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama because with such roles, you feel great that you will be making people laugh and it’s a good feeling at the end of the day.

· How has the experience been so far, shooting on the set of Tenali Rama

It has been a great experience on the set of Tenali Rama. Everyone is well aware of their roles and work, since they have been working on the show for 2 years. There is no chaos on the set as all the artists are extremely hard working and committed towards their work. The team has also welcomed me happily and have also helped me get along with everyone one on the set. In all, I feel happy to be working with a lovable team.

· How does it feel to be associated with Sony SAB? Do you watch any of Sony SAB shows?

It is a lovely opportunity for me to be working with Sony SAB. It is a channel that has always given shows which are on a lighter zone, giving a sense of relief to the audience. I am grateful to be a part of the Sony SAB family, eventually spreading happiness in the society. I think every person of this country watches Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and I personally am a fan of that show. Whether you visit a clinic or a hospital, the show is always running on the television screens. Content on Sony SAB can make any ill person perfectly alright.