The role of Nandini was almost played by other actresses before Bhaweeka Chaudharu! Check out the full list here.

MUMBAI :Maitree, on the other hand, brings you a story of love and friendship between Maitree (played by Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister Nandini (played by Bhaweeka Chaudhary). The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what they will do when either of them gets married.

Despite getting married in the same house, with Maitree marrying Saaransh (played by Zaan Khan) and Nandini with Ashish (played by Namish Taneja) respectively, a shocking turn of events in their lives changes everything



Bhaweek Chaudhary plays the role of Nandini n the show, but according to reports and rumors, the role was offered to other divas on TV, before it was offered to her.

Check out the names of the actors who were reportedly approached to play the role of Nandu in the show:

Asha Negi: As per sources, the role was offered to Asha but she wanted to focus on movies and OTT, which is why she rejected the role.



Simran Parinjaa: Known for her role on Kaali, she was also approached for the role, as per reports, but things didn’t work out.



Neha Marda: A popular face in the industry, as per reports she was also offered the show but because she is pregnant right now, she could not do the show.



Amandeep Sidhu: Another popular face right now but she rejected the role because she had already said yes to another Sandiip Sickand project.



Even though Bhaweeka is now perfect in the role of Nandu, who do you think would have been able to do justice to the role?

