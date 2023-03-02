The Royal Raichands from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho are ready for the Much Anticipated wedding of Dev and Vidhi; Deepshikha Nagpal shares a Glimpse

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Star Bharat's series, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho captured viewers' attention with its wonderful story and fantastic portrayal of the relationship between Dev and Vidhi, portrayed by Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, respectively. Through their characters, they have finally demonstrated to the audience that love knows no bounds

Also read: Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Exclusive! Vidhi’s parents find out the truth about her illness!

We know that our audience loves to capture each episode of their favorite show diligently and get engrossed in the gripping plot of the show.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows as well and gather little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, now we came across a post close to Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

Deepshikha Nagpal plays the character of Dev’s step-mother and is very active on her social media, keeping her fans updated and sharing entertaining reels!

The actress has now shared some posts close to the show and we can see that the Raichands are all set for the big day of Dev and Vidhi’s life!

Check out!

We can see the genuine smile on the actress’s face and how happy she was while shooting for these scenes! She captioned the post as, “And “ROyal RAichends “.

All set for “dev Vidhi “ki Shaadi .”

Vidhi and Dev had to fight many battles for their love and seems like fate will be in their favour!

What do you think of this pair?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho