The secret of Asit Kumarr Modi's success is hard work and God's blessings

MUMBAI: Asit Kumarr Modi, The creator of the popular TV show ‘“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” credited his success to a combination of hard work and divine intervention. In an Interview, Modi stated that his dedication and passion for his work, coupled with his belief in God, were the two factors that helped him succeed in his career.

Before the cameras start rolling and the day's shoot begins, The team makes sure to spend time at the temple, offering prayers and seeking blessings. It has become a routine for them to start the day by seeking guidance and inspiration from the almighty and end the day at the temple, offering thanks and gratitude for the successful completion of the day's shoot and as he stays true to his values and principles. Temple shown in the Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah show is real.

He also said, "Generally every society has its own Mandir and while building the set of Goukldham society, we had already planned for it. We thought and discussed a lot about it and come to the conclusion that Mandir couldn't be part of the set, so we built the real one. My spiritual beliefs are an integral part of my life. They guide me and give me the strength to face the challenges that come my way. I feel blessed to have this connection with God, and I will always make sure to seek his help and blessings throughout my journey. So, we started performing puja every day. Sometimes it's me or someone from the artists or our technical team.”

Modi said that he works tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of his show is perfect, and he also credits his cast and crew for their hard work in making the show his new ventures successful. He is constantly seeking guidance from God which has helped him make difficult decisions and overcome obstacles.

Asit Kumarr Modi has been enjoying the success of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the past 15 years with love from his viewers. Recently he launched the game called ‘Run Jetha Run’ which also ranked amongst the top 5 casual games in India in a very short span of time. Parents and kids love their Nursery Rhymes in English, Hindi, and Marathi Baalgeet YouTube Channels showcasing animated characters from the TMKOC universe.

Asit Modi’s mantra is “work hard and leave the rest to God.” He believes that one should give their best in everything they do and have faith that God will take care of the rest. Modi’s success story is indeed a testament to the power of hard work and the guidance of higher power.

Asit Kumar Modi is an inspiration to many. His unwavering belief in God and his commitment to his values and principles and his deviation towards his work have earned him respect and admiration from fans and peers alike. He continues to be an influential figure in the entertainment industry, promoting positivity and spirituality in every aspect of his work and personal life.