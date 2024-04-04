"The show Anupama is a tribute to all Gujaratis," shares Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupama, from the Star Plus show Anupama!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 17:58
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Anupama has reached great heights and has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience. Anupama is constantly winning the hearts of the viewers and is reigning the TRP charts with its gripping plot. With new twists and drama unfolding in the lives of Anupama and Anuj, the show has kept the audience hooked on their television screens.

With the show Anupama, in which she portrays the titular character of a determined and inspirational Gujarati woman, actor Rupali Ganguly achieved her zenith of fame. With Anupama, Rupali Ganguly has become a household name, and she is often addressed as Anupama and not Rupali Ganguly. Rupali Ganguly, with her character of a Gujarati woman in the show, mesmerised the viewers with her accent and dialect and aced the portrayal of a Gujarati woman, making all the Gujaratis proud across the country. Interestingly, it's her tribute to all the Gujaratis.

Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupama, from the Star Plus show Anupama shares," Anupama's character is a Gujarati in the show, and when I speak Gujarati, I feel immensely proud of the language. I highly respect the language and the Gujaratis. Gujaratis are everywhere, and they have created their own strong base across the world. There is immense respect for them, so that respect I had to portray in my character as Anupama. Anupama is a tribute to all the Gujaratis!"!

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. Anupama airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

 

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 17:58

