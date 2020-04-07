The show was much ahead of its time: Ratna Pathak Shah on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

MUMBAI: Ratna Pathak Shah owned the character of Maya Sarabhai in iconic show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The reruns of the popular series started airing on April 6th.

In a video call with a media portal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly shared details about their roles and experiences.

Talking about which character she relates to between Maya and Monisha, Ratna ji said, 'Of course, Maya Sarabhai. It has to be her. Tauba. I don't relate to Monisha at all in real life. And in today's time, definitely with Maya Sarabhai. I remember when we started shooting for the show, I often asked our writer Aatish Kapadia, "Do we need to be so cruel towards the middle class?" Is it fair? After all, we are middle class. I definitely think of myself as a middle-class person, and I do things that Monisha does in real-life to save money. But when I see people around doing things, I feel we should have been more harsh. As Deven Bhojani said earlier, the show was much ahead of its time. The world I feel is turning into a crazy mess that Sarabhai talked about.'

Commenting on the same, Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha, said, 'I am very much like her. In fact, when my father saw the show for the first time he asked me whether the makers have installed a camera inside our house. "How do they know you so well? The way you have your dinner lying on the sofa." I wear nothing except runner slippers in real-life when it comes to footwear, and it was picked up in the show. I am messy just like Monisha, but I am happy that I've got a husband like Sahil and my kid has also got trained.'

Credits: TOI