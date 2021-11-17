The small break was needed and I am happy to be back, says Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been successfully ruling hearts and charts of viewers. The show has made place in millions of hearts and the credit goes to the talented team of writers who every time come up with a unique plot and of course the stellar star cast who leave us spellbound with their performance.

The show has been constantly begging for the no1 position and all thanks to the team who works hard in front and behind the camera to bring out the best to the viewers.

Currently, the show is airing high end drama with Bapuji leaving the house and staying along with Anupamaa while Vanraj has gone out of town for some work. However, before he leaves he warns Kavya to take care of the entire family.

Well, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj has been highly missed in the show. Fans are looking forward to watching him back. Not many would know Sudhanshu had taken a small break to go on a vacation with his family. He shared, “I wanted a break for a long time. And finally, I took a mini break and went on a holiday to Dubai with my family. Though, the trip was of four days and makers had my footage enough to air until I shoot further. Hence, I had some time left. I visited Rajasthan to shoot for my upcoming project. However, I am back with bang and viewers can watch tonight’s episode where I am seen back at Shah house. There is a lot of drama coming viewers’ way."

When asked if he missed his cast members in these many days, he replied, “Off course. The team is like a family and we enjoy shooting together. Though you are four to five days but eventually start missing your team. The small break was needed and I'm happy to be back.”