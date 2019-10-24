News

The special screening of Amazon Prime Video's 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Season 2 was graced by the show's biggest fan Rithvik Dhanjani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Oct 2019 05:50 PM
MUMBAI: Recently, Amazon Prime Video yesterday hosted a special screening for its consumers and fans of the upcoming Amazon Original Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’s Second Season. 
 
The screening was attended by Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who’s an avid fan of the show. Rithvik interacted with the audience and participated in all the interactive activities at the event.
 
The screening was a special treat for fans ahead of the show’s launch on November 1st. The last season had garnered great reviews owing to which the excitement is high amongst the audience.
 
The second season of Jack Ryan starts streaming Friday, November 1, on Amazon Prime Video.
 
 
