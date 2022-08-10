From the Stage to TV: Sumeet Raghavan, of Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya, on his journey and role of theatre in making him a versatile actor

Sumeet Raghavan

MUMBAI: The legendary Oscar Wilde once said, “I regard the theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.” And in honour of the stage, March 27 is annually celebrated as World Theatre Day. Theatre allows us to gain a fresh perspective by exploring dialogue, monologue, and character, leading to greater empathy and understanding of what it means to be human. Over time, theatre has evolved significantly, and now its boundaries with TV and movies have become increasingly blurred. Exemplifying this are channels like Sony SAB, that are creating relatable content which resonates with viewers and mirrors society. The channel has produced emotionally impactful shows that are similar to theatre productions due to their progressive themes and characters that strike a chord with audiences at large.

Sumeet Raghavan, a versatile actor who has done TV and films in Hindi and Marathi, is currently portraying the character of Rajesh Wagle in Sony SAB’s heart-warming family drama Wagle Ki Duniya. Sumeet has always been vocal about his love for theatre. His acting journey began as a child actor when he took part in his first play. From thereon, his involvement in numerous theatrical productions eventually opened up other acting opportunities for him, both on television and in films. Even in his current role as Rajesh Wagle, Sumeet draws on his theatrical background to deliver raw and genuine emotions. He attributes his improved comic timing, ability to underplay a scene, and script comprehension to his work in theatre.

Reiterating his love for theatre, Sumeet Raghavan says, “Theatre has been crucial in/central to my growth as an actor. It has taught me essential skills like patience, deep character analysis, and active listening. I have a deep-seated love for theatre that will forever be a part of me. It gave me the opportunity to work with some of the finest actors and directors in the industry. It has not only sharpened my acting abilities but also taught me the significance of collaboration and teamwork. I am incredibly grateful to have started my career in theatre, as it has kept me grounded and helped me refine my craft. The training I received on stage in my early days is what enables me to bring out the raw emotions that viewers witness on Wagle Ki Duniya. I believe theatre is the best training ground for any actor as it teaches you to be spontaneous, to react in the moment, and to be present in the scene. These are important for one to become a good actor, and theatre has helped me develop them to a large extent."

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

