The stars of Imlie are busy in Varied activities, Jyoti Gauba shares a glimpse

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. And not just that, we know how much our viewers enjoy watching some off-camera banter that goes on, on the sets of the show.

It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows and gathering little tidbits from the lives of our favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts clip from the sets of the show.

Jyoti Gauba aka Anu is seen recording a video of all the stars, who are still dressed in their attire from Chini’s engagement and look ready for the excitement.

Seems to us that they are awaiting the shot to be ready and Jyoti took the opportunity to capture these little bits.

Check it out!

We can see Megha Chakraborty, Gaurav Mukesh, Karan Vohra, Seerat Kapoor among other stars and we are so happy to see their strong bond off-camera!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Previously, when everyone hears the truth about Atharva and Chini, they break down. So when Imlie chooses to keep her self-respect and leave the Rana mansion, everything starts getting worse.

Shockingly, after the terrible fight between Rudra and Atharva, Rudra ends up having a heart attack.

This shatters everyone to the core. For this reason, and seeing Atharva break down brutally, Imlie decides to stay back with Atharva at the Rana Mansion for some time.

