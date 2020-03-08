The storyline and concept makes Mere Dad Ki Dulhan a WINNER amongst the unconventional Television shows!

MUMBAI: There are a few shows which have gained a mass appeal and have proved that a lot of people are opting to watch unconventional content on television.

With with changing times and the evolution of the digital medium, the makers have also upped the narratives with stronger concepts. People now want to watch shows that are closer to reality and also a visual delight. To name a few, there are projects like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan that redefine entertainment. They are easy to connect with and are showcase relatable and realistic situations.

The Sony TV show hit the small screens last year and has been a hot favourite among the viewers. The show marked renowned TV actors Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari's smashing comeback on the small screen after a long time. Apart from these two actors who play the lead roles, the show also sees Anjali Tatrari, who plays a prominent role.

Varun is a popular actor who has impressed us with his charming looks and brilliant performances in several shows. The actor surely knows how to impress everyone with his creativity and talent. Varun has shown his different sides in the video. He is seen showcasing his singing skills and boy he is just too good at it. On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari too impresses the masses with her sheer talent and skill as an actor. Infact, her new look and youthful vibe takes the look and feel of the show

Somehow, the storyline and the concept is a winner and there definitely is a place for more distinguished content than mere kitchen politics!

