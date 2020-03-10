The tale of every forgotten homemaker, Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is a must-watch!

MUMBAI: A self-sacrificing mother of two, a neglected wife, a devoted yet not cared for pillar of the family is what Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa is all about. This is a story of every woman who has given her all to her family, yet remains unseen by them. And who better to bring this selfless tale to the small screen than producer Rajan Shahi, the king of relationships. The producer is known for his shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Anupapaa is the remake of Star's iconic show Sreemoyee and the promos were launched recently. The show revolves around Anupamaa, a homemaker who dons multiple hats and her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Anupamaa fulfills all the requests lovingly and happily out of the love she has for her family.

It is safe to say that actor Rupali Ganguly plays the perfect housewife keeping the character’s innocence intact. All three promos showcase the different relationship that she shares with her husband, teenage daughter and son. We see her taking care of their every need, while we see them deprecating her and asking her to stay away.

Well, here is saga of every homemaker who has been forgotten by her family. It one is sure to evoke emotions which these women have hidden at the back of their hearts. The promos have been touching emotional chords of the viewers already. Anupamaa shall soon air on Star Plus. It features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat and Ashish Mehrotra.