In the times of Coronavirus, Naagin 4 actress Anita Hassanandani unleashes her WITTY side

MUMBAI: The whole world is presently talking about coronavirus which has created panic. Celebrities are spreading awareness in their own way. Amidst this, Naagin 4 actress Anita Hassanandani got witty and revealed her funny side.

Anita Hassanandani, who is playing a pivotal role in Naagin 4, took to Instagram and shared her look from her show. She can be seen wearing black ethnic outfit and silver jewellery. In the pictures, she can be seen in a thinking mode.

She captioned her post as, ‘Me thinking how to change my caller tune from #Carona carona to “mein Naagin Naagin”’

Check out her post here:

On the professional front, Anita has worked in a number of tele serials some of which include Naagin 3, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others. Her latest project is Naagin 4. The actress has also worked in films like Hero, Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage to name a few.

What do you think about her latest post? Hit the comment section.