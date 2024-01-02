The Truth Is Finally Revealed: Anupama Discovers The Real Identity Of Choti Anu In The Star Plus Show Anupama! Will This Revealation Mend The Equations Of The Mother-Daughter Duo?

MUMBAI : The StarPlus show Anupama has reached great heights and has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience. Anupama is constantly winning the hearts of the viewers and is reigning the TRP charts with its gripping plot. With new twists and drama unfolding in the lives of Anupama and Anuj, the show has kept the audience hooked on their television screens. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama and Anuj's lives in America. Anupama works for Yashpal at Spice and Chutney, an American Indian restaurant, and intends to create her own identity in America. The makers dropped an interesting promo for the Star Plus show Anupama, which showcased Anupama walking into the Spice and Chutney restaurant with the intention of making a fresh start and letting go of the past. It is that moment when Aadhya approaches Anupama in the restaurant with the intention of warning her and wonders about the wreckage that Anupama caused in her and Anuj's lives. Aadhya goes on to reveal that her father, Anuj, has moved on and is going to tie the knot, leaving Anupama shattered. Aadhya expresses her disdain by pushing Anupama away when Anupama tries to confront her daughter. Anupama discovers the real identity of Choti Anu, but the behaviour depicted by Aadhya towards Anupama leaves Anupama heartbroken, and she feels her world crumbling into pieces. It will be intriguing to witness how Anupama will mend her equations with Choti Anu or if this confrontation will take them more apart!

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

