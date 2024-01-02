The Truth Is Finally Revealed: Anupama Discovers The Real Identity Of Choti Anu In The Star Plus Show Anupama! Will This Revealation Mend The Equations Of The Mother-Daughter Duo?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 18:37
Anupama

MUMBAI : The StarPlus show Anupama has reached great heights and has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience. Anupama is constantly winning the hearts of the viewers and is reigning the TRP charts with its gripping plot. With new twists and drama unfolding in the lives of Anupama and Anuj, the show has kept the audience hooked on their television screens. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama and Anuj's lives in America. Anupama works for Yashpal at Spice and Chutney, an American Indian restaurant, and intends to create her own identity in America. The makers dropped an interesting promo for the Star Plus show Anupama, which showcased Anupama walking into the Spice and Chutney restaurant with the intention of making a fresh start and letting go of the past. It is that moment when Aadhya approaches Anupama in the restaurant with the intention of warning her and wonders about the wreckage that Anupama caused in her and Anuj's lives. Aadhya goes on to reveal that her father, Anuj, has moved on and is going to tie the knot, leaving Anupama shattered. Aadhya expresses her disdain by pushing Anupama away when Anupama tries to confront her daughter. Anupama discovers the real identity of Choti Anu, but the behaviour depicted by Aadhya towards Anupama leaves Anupama heartbroken, and she feels her world crumbling into pieces. It will be intriguing to witness how Anupama will mend her equations with Choti Anu or if this confrontation will take them more apart!

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

Witness the drama unfolding in Anupama on today at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

Anupama TellyChakkar Choti Anu Yashpal Aadhya Anuj Rajan Shahi Deepa Shahi StarPlus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 18:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Kavya
"Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: *Will Giriraj Pin the Blame on Kavya for Pradhan Family Discord?"
Parineetii
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss Season 17 sees huge jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of top five shows;Parineetii rises in ratings enters top ten shows; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Bigg Boss and Jhanak
Kavya
'We should never forget respect is a two-way street' says Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Actor Mishkat Varma
Mohini
Exclusive! Gandii Baat actress Mohini Baghele roped in for COLORS show “Parineetii”
Juhi Bajwa
Exclusive! My character is not only well layered as I play a vamp but is challenging too: Juhi Bajwa on Aaina
Adorable
Adorable: Meet Paras Kalnawat’s new off-screen BFF from the sets of Kundali Bhagya!