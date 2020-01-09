The twists and turns in Asim Riaz’s game in Bigg Boss13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.



Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter. The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.



Asim has a lot of fans and they keep posting some or the other thing for the young lad and they showed a lot of love on him.



Now Asim has come a long way in the game and as seen a lot of ups and downs in his life. The young model has played the game exceptionally well and now has emerged as one of the strong contestants of the show. Initially, he didn’t know how to play the game but now has become a pro at it.



Colors channel has shared a special video of Asim where you can see his journey from the beginning to the end and today the young lad as a massive fan following and is loved by the viewers and audience.



Check out the video below to see Asim’s journey in the house :