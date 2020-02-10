The war between Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz continues

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most successful shows on television, and one of the main reasons why the show has done so well, is the content that the contestants have given to the show.

The show is just a few days away from its finale, and the audience is already predicting who the winner of the show will be and in this season it tough to guess who will be the winner of the show.

On the show, some contestants become friends, while some become friends and turn enemies and that’s the case with Shefali and Asim. The two were good friends and then their relationship went down the hill and it never took up from there.

After eviction from the house, Jariwala made a shocking revelation and accused Asim of hitting on her. This obviously this didn’t go down well with Asim supporters who then trolled her for her statement. But now that the lady is out of the house, she revealed that she still stands by the statement that she made on Asim.

Paras Chhabra’s connection, she got in touch with a leading entertainment portal and spoke in length about her equation with Asim and was quoted saying, I stand by whatever I said about Asim.

Shefali also said that she knows that Asim fans and his family and his followers wouldn’t like it, and she is truthful in what she said and she doesn’t fear anyone.

In fact, after this statement came out I was trolled on Twitter. So, my fans and supporters actually started sending clips and videos of the moments when he was seen trying to hit or flirt with me.

She also revealed that Asim not only flirted with her but other housemates as well with one being Mahira Sharma and she didn’t reveal other female contestant’s name.

She quipped I am telling you not just me, Asim has tried to flirt with Mahira Sharma also and I can take her name because she has shared this with me and on camera.

She then started addressing him as her brother. Asim has his way around with women in this house. There are two other women, who also felt the same and had told me that Asim had flirted with them. I won't take their names as I want to protect their modesty.