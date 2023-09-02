The wedding of Angad and Seerat from StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Dooriyaan’ is profoundly inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding ?

MUMBAI: Amid the beaming craze of the wedding of Bollywood's most adorable couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Dooriyaan’ is about to witness the most extravagant wedding of Angad and Seerat from the house of Monga and Brars. As this wedding comes as a big celebration, it is believed that the entire theme and the scale of the wedding are inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. 

The wedding of Angad and Seerat is one of the most awaited celebrations that has been eagerly awaited by the viewers. Finally, as these two beautiful couples tied the knot, their wedding certainly grabbed the eyeballs of the masses, as the wedding was truly inspired by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Be it the Grooms Sherwani to the Brides lehenga, be it the jewelry of the wedding to all the lavish decorations, everything about Angad and Seerat’s wedding is as grand and mesmerizing as the wedding of these Bollywood couples. Moreover, if the sources are to be trusted, This wedding is going to be one of the biggest and most expensive weddings of this time. 

Angad and seerat's wedding has many similarities with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Teri Meri Dooriyaan is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that is a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri Meri Dooriyaan released today, only on StarPlus at 7 PM.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 11:41

