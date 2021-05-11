The whole of Raavi is a part of me: Alice Kaushik of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television. We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about the Star Plus’ Pandya Store. (Read here: Heartbreaks should not affect a person’s belief in LOVE: Alice Kaushik aka Raavi of Pandya Store )

Shiva and Raavi aka Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik enjoy a loyal fanbase. The fans really adore Raavi and Shiva’s on-screen tashan, although they just cannot wait for their love track to start soon. Fans also love the beautiful camaraderie that Kanwar and Alice share off-screen.

Recently, the show completed two months of post leap chapter in the show and this called for a little celebration. Shiva and Raavi fans made sure to make this occasion remarkable. They trended #2monthsOfShiVi on Twitter.

TellyChakkar.com contacted Alice aka Raavi and in a candid chat with us, Alice revealed the similarity that she feels between herself and the character Raavi. Raavi is a ball of energy and loves to keep everyone happy. Alice said, “I relate to this quality of Raavi a lot. She is almost always high on energy; she loves to keep her close ones happy. She is a ball of happiness, she is a magic wanting to explode (at least she was, before the tragedy struck her). What’s more interesting is that the whole of Raavi is a part of me. While I have many different traits, this side just mirrors Raavi, I feel that’s the reason why I enjoy channelling the positive fun and exuberant vibes that Raavi has”.

Show some love for Alice aka Raavi in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: My heart reached out for Raavi: Alice Kaushik on performing the ‘heartbreak’ scene for Star Plus’ Pandya Store)