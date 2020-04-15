There is always a comfort zone: Kunal Jaisingh on working with Aneri Vajani in Pavitra Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kunal Jaisingh won millions of hearts with his roles in Ishqbaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He has a massive fan following with his handsome looks and acting skills. Recently, the actor surprised his fans after he was roped in to play the lead in Colors' newly launched show Pavitya Bhagya wherein he will be seen romancing Aneri Vajani. The show had gone on air in March this year and opened to rave reviews from the audience.

And while Kunal and Aneri’s chemistry has been winning hearts, the Ishqbaaz star recently opened up on her equation with the lady during a conversation with a media portal in an Instagram live. Calling Aneri a fantastic and brilliant actor, Kunal asserted that it has been a great experience collaborating with her as there has been a comfort zone between them and they work in good harmony. 'She is a good friend before Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka for a long time. There is always a comfort zone, understanding,' he added.

Furthermore, Kunal asserted that it is always comfortable to shoot with a known co-star. He emphasised, 'Breaking the ice initially with a new co-actor takes time. Until the comfort zone come the trust comes, it becomes a little awkward, especially for the girls, like you have to hold someone or be close. But with Aneri we have the comfort zone and we know where everyone stands and how we are as personalities. Our camaraderie is good.'

