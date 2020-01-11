There are more layers to Maya's personality that just REVENGE in Beyhadh 2 and we have PROOF!

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Jennifer Winget looks absolutely stunning. We can't have enough of her on television!

She has played unique roles in daily soaps, and her stint in Beyhadh as psycho lover Maya made everyone’s jaws drop. Her acting was flawless, and the magic she created on television had even non-TV watchers glued to the show.

While she is currently shooting for Beyhadh 2, she is also looking forward to an amazing response from her webseries on ALTBalaji titled Code M.

She will play an army officer named Monica. Playing this character is no easy feat. Jennifer has to train hard and prioritize fitness. She earlier worked with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay and will be making her digital debut with Code M. The actress has frequently proved that she is indeed multi-faceted and versatile.

However, talking about her stint in Beyhadh 2, one can say that the lady has got a lot of spunk in her. While the first part showcased her obsession and love the second part adds more layers to her personality. A person who is more real and relatable in terms of her anger, her motive for revenge, her vulnerability and her obsession. She comes across as an extremist.

While there was revenge on her mind, she also has a heart which can love and this was proved when she kissed Rudra.

