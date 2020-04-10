There are things I would like to discuss with him: Rashami Desai on Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai enjoys a massive fan following. The diva won millions of her hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and even entered Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel before the lockdown. Amidst the present lockdown, the actress is making the most of her free time and is making sure to stay in touch with her fans.

In fact, she has even started a talk show titled The RD Show, which will be hosted on her social media handles over the weekend. Soon, there were speculations about whether she will invite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on it. Given their ugly past, we thought now. But Rashami is willing to invite Sidharth on her talk show.

The diva dropped the hints of the same lately. However, she asserted that it will happen provided Sidharth picks up the call. 'Let's see. There will be seasons. Yes, he is very knowledgeable, there are things I would like to discuss with him. Pehle wo call to dekhe yaa message dekhe,' Rashami told Bollywood Life.

For the uninitiated, the two decided to bury the hatchet and maintain a cordial relationship after the reality show.

