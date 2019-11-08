Is there a game without Sidharth Shukla?

MUMBAI: Regardless of what occurs in the crazy house of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla some way or another manages to be in the spotlight and it is often through the co-contestants as their discussions and arguments are either with Sidharth or related to Sidharth.



The show has just come to in the 6th week and the game plan is currently is now quite visible that the one who is making the maximum amount of noise is Sidharth Shukla and the co-contestants are attempting to simply rotate around him with the goal that they can be visible on the TV screens.



Regardless of whether it is Mahira Sharma who never leaves a solitary chance to leave mocking remarks on Sidharth or Rashmi Desai who incorporates their past just to instigate him and even the other housemates are following a similar game to be obvious.



But the question that lands here is that is their a game without Shukla in light of the fact that as viewers, all we can see is Sidharth Shukla is the mariner of the BB13 pontoon and other co-contestants are just surviving to be in the boat through him.