There is no money required or needed to give auditions – Terence Lewis on India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s IP, India’s Best Dancer has become a craze across cities in India. The first episode aired on 29th February and has already set the dancing standards high with immense talent being showcased. The contestants are giving it their all to impress the judges’ and show them their three power moves in just 90 seconds to get an entry into the show. There are many contestants who may not get selected, but they do take back constructive feedback from the judges only to get better and polish themselves further to hone their talent.

One such contestant, Aman Shah from Rishikesh was inspired by Terence Lewis before he could even think of coming for the auditions of India’s Best Dancer. Way before the auditions of the show, Terence had seen Aman’s dance on Instagram and had messaged him, saying, ‘Keep up the good work and keep doing what your good at’. Aman was amazed to receive a message from Terence, and replied, saying, ‘I want to go for auditions and try my luck in reality shows but the only thing that stops me is that I don’t have the money to pay for the auditions’. Aman was under the impression that he will have to pay and get an entry in any dance reality show because this is what people kept telling him. It was Terence’s message which cleared his doubt, Terence said, ‘There is no money required or needed to give auditions’ and that one message encouraged Aman to come to Mumbai and audition for India’s Best Dancer. After Aman’s performance on the song Udta Punjab, the judges were happy to witness the newness that he bought in his dance. Terence proudly told Aman, “Thank you for not disappointing me”.

Aman’s father got overwhelmed after listening to judges’ comments and out of joy danced on superstar Mithun Chakraborty’s song, and was thankful to all the three judges for the motivation that they gave to his son.

