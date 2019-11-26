There is nothing more different on TV than Maya: Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: When charming damsel Jennifer Winget strikes a pose, the shutterbugs just don't stop. From her gorgeous smile to perfect body, Jennifer is every photographer’s delight. Not to forget that Jennifer is one of the hot favourite actresses of many TV male actors.

The ‘Beyhadh’ beautiful actress has proved her mettle and her versatility in each show. However, one character that ruled the hearts of millions is of Maya in Beyhadh. The show is returning with season 2 and has Jennifer reprising the role of Maya again.

Beyhadh 2 is a revenge drama, and this time, Maya has turned all the more aggressive, dangerous, and vindictive. She will cross all limits to seek her revenge.

The actress got chatty about the show, returning as Maya, and more with us.

What makes you comeback with Beyhadh Season 2?

Why not? Even when I was offered Beyhadh Season 1 and heard the story, I told myself I have to do this show. The show is very close to my heart. There was no reason for me to not be a part of it. This season is going to be darker, scarier, and much more intense.

At this point in your career, didn’t you want to try something new?

It is something new. There is nothing more different on TV than Maya, and I have been given the opportunity to play it again. Beyhadh gave me a blank canvas to chart my course and push myself, and I really enjoy that as an actor.

Do you like your styling in the show?

As much as people love it, I love it too. I am equally involved in creating the look, and that process is very entertaining and feels good. Which girl doesn’t like to dress up? Last year, viewers saw me flaunting whites, and this time, they will see me in blacks.

Many times, we hear actors saying that you inspire them and are their dream actress to work with. How do you take this compliment?

That’s very kind of them, and I want to thank whoever has mentioned this. I do take that as a compliment, but I don’t let it go to my head, as the idea is to keep reinventing myself. It really motivates me, and I am thankful that I get opportunities to prove myself.

On what basis do you select your projects?

The idea is to explore as an actor and try all kinds of genres. I want to try action, comedy, romance, and do everything. As long as I get to do that, I am happy. Like I said, I am blessed to be given opportunities time and again.

Since the show will take the slot of Kaun Banega Crorepati, do you feel the pressure?

Well, yes, but we have an amazing team who takes the pressure in a very positive way. Honestly, from the time the second season’s announcement has been made, we received an overwhelming response, and it made me realise how big Beyhadh is.

At any point in real life, did you start behaving like Maya?

I am an actor, and it is very easy for me to switch off and switch on. However, there are certain scenes that kind of shake you, but I really enjoy this process of getting into the character and getting out. As actors, we thrive on that.

Do you find any similarity between you and Maya? What kind of a lover are you in real life?

I am a caring person, and I think we all are possessive to a certain extent towards the people we love. As long as that doesn’t harm people around you, it is fine.