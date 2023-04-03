These Actors almost played the role of Armaan on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal! Details inside

Gashmeer

MUMBAI :Gashmeer is a well-known face of the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries.

Over the course of his career, he has donned many hats and been through quite the journey.

Talking about his career, Mahajani made his acting debut in 2010 as Vivek in the Bollywood film Muskurake Dekh Zara. The film didn't do well financially. After that, Gashmeer joined Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre, where he played numerous parts and served as a director.


He played Aditya Deodhar in Bonus in 2020. Later, he made his web debut with the action drama series Shrikant Bashir on SonyLIV. Mahajani played Aditya Kumar Tripathi in Imlie from 2020 to 2022 alongside Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh.

Currently seen in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which is a supernatural love triangle, stars Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani and is based on werewolves and vampires.

Gashmeer plays the role of Armaan, which is very loved. But did you know that he wasn't the first one who was approached for the show?

Well yes, there were other contenders, but Gashmeer was the one who ended up doing the role. So, let’s check out the list of actors who almost played the role of Armaan on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

    Karanvir Bohra: As per reports, the show was first offered to him but he had prior commitments.


    Mohit Sehgal: This TV Heartthrob was also offered the show if reports are to be believed,  but could not do it.


    Sharad Malhotra: If reports are to be believed, Sharad Malhotra was one of the first choices for the show, but because of his busy schedule, he could not do the role.


Well, the role eventually came to Gashmeer, who said yes after careful consideration. But now that the viewers have seen him in the role of Armaan, they cannot imagine anyone else doing the role. 


Stay tune to TellyChakkar for more updates!

