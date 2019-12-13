THESE actors have a blast at Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Nazar fame Sonyaa Ayodhya tied the knot with beau Harsh Samore last night (December 12) in a royal ceremony. Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, and Harsh Rajput had a gala time in Jaipur at the wedding.



Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi were super-excited to be a part of the wedding festivities and could be seen having a blast in their beautiful, blingy lehenga cholis. What was really heart-warming was the impromptu dance that the duo did, along with Harsh Rajput joining in whole-heartedly, at the festivities. The joy and happiness of the moment were apparent in their effervescent dance moves.



The big fat Indian wedding is incomplete without some dancing and energetic music. So here, fans have shared a video in which Erica, Shaubaavi, and Harsh are seen doing the hook step of Desi girl.



Have a look.