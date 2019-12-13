News

THESE actors have a blast at Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 08:36 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Nazar fame Sonyaa Ayodhya tied the knot with beau Harsh Samore last night (December 12) in a royal ceremony. Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, and Harsh Rajput had a gala time in Jaipur at the wedding.

Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi were super-excited to be a part of the wedding festivities and could be seen having a blast in their beautiful, blingy lehenga cholis. What was really heart-warming was the impromptu dance that the duo did, along with Harsh Rajput joining in whole-heartedly, at the festivities. The joy and happiness of the moment were apparent in their effervescent dance moves.

The big fat Indian wedding is incomplete without some  dancing and energetic music. So here, fans have shared a video in which Erica, Shaubaavi, and Harsh are seen doing the hook step of Desi girl.

Have a look.

Tags > Sonyaa Ayodhya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kriti Kharbanda and Aparshakti Khurrana attend...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja

past seven days