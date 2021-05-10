These actors refused the role of Virendra Pratap Singh in Molkki

MUMBAI: Molkki is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the audiences love to see the chemistry of Purvi and Virendra.

Virendra as a character is a strong personality and comes across as of the prominent characters on television.

Amar Upadhyay with his acting skills is doing full justice to the role and has made the character famous and lovable.

But did you know that before finalizing Amar, the role was offered to many actors from television? These actors refused the role.

(ALSO READ: Molkki 4th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sakshi’s promise to Prakashi)

Have a look.

1. Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev was offered the role of Virendra, but he refused the role. The reason is best known to him.

2. Karan Patel

Karan was also offered the role of Virendra, and he seemed to be interested in it, but then at the last moment, he rejected the role.

3. Iqbal Khan

Iqbal Khan was almost finalized for the show, but at the last moment, owing to some creative differences between the makers and him, he opted out of the show.

4. Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishant was also offered the role but he refused it saying that he wanted to stay away from television for some time.

5. Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy too was offered the role but the reason why he rejected the role is unknown.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Amar Upadhyay and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Virendra the way he does.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Molkki 3rd May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mama ji’s lie puts Virender in a fix!)

(VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, ONLY TV NEWS)