These Actresses almost played the role of Maitree in Zee TV’s Maitree! Check out the full list here!

Despite getting married in the same house, with Maitree marrying Saaransh (played by Zaan Khan) and Nandini with Ashish (played by Namish Taneja) respectively, a shocking turn of events in their lives changes everything
Maitree

MUMBAI :Maitree, on the other hand, brings you a story of love and friendship between Maitree (played by Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister Nandini (played by Bhaweeka Chaudhary). The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what they will do when either of them gets married. 

Shrenu Parikh plays the role of  Maitree in the show, but according to reports and rumors, the role was offered to other divas on TV, before it was offered to Shrenu  Check out the names of the actors who were reportedly approached to play the role of  Maitree.

Jasmin Bhasin: As per reports the show was first offered to Jasmin Bhasin but she now busy doing Punjabi movies.

Aditi Rathore: Apparently the show was also offered to Aditi Rathore of Naamkaran fame but she could connect with the show or character.

Nia Sharma: As per reports, Nia was also approached for the role but she refused because of her prior commitments.

Tejasswi Prakash: the show was also offered to Tejasswi but she was focused on doing Naagin 6.

In the show while they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain best friends even after marriage, it seems that life has its own plans for them! Despite getting married in the same house, with Maitree marrying Saaransh (played by Zaan Khan) and Nandini with Ashish (played by Namish Taneja) respectively, a shocking turn of events in their lives changes everything

