THESE actresses cross-dressed as men in films; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Indian movies have been entertaining the film buffs with interesting stories. And the actors leave no stone unturned to justify their roles and the narratives. From the loveliest romantic moments to action-packed performances to masala numbers we cannot stop grooving to, stars seldom leave a stone unturned in entertaining us.

To give us just the right performance to swoon over, most of them put in their heart and souls either by tweaking their looks or by giving themselves a complete makeover. If we are to give an example of either of these categories, actresses cross-dressing as men comes to our mind for many reasons, one of which we have mentioned below.

When we look at cross-dressing in films, many actresses have cross-dressed as men to justify their roles. Let’s take a look at some of the actresses who cross-dressed as men in films.

Saira Banu: Victoria No. 203 is one movie that one should not miss watching. While there are plenty of things to look out for, Saira Banu's role as a tanga wala has to be the highlight. For the uninitiated, Saira Banu also cross-dressed as a man in Shammi Kapoor's Junglee.

Rani Mukerji: Rani Mukerji aka Veera, in order to pursue her dream of playing cricket, disguised herself as Veer in Dil Bole Hadippa!. For the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, the actress changed her looks to that of a Sikh boy and sported a turban and a stubble.

Vidya Balan: While the above-listed actresses played a single male character, Vidya Balan, for thriller-mystery Bobby Jasoos, went on to cross-dress as a male taxi driver, a beggar etc. The movie also starred Ali Fazal as the lead actor.

In addition to the listed actresses, the likes of Padmini, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Isha Koppikar have also played a male character to support the narrative of the story.

