These adorable moments shared by Siddharth and Shehnaaz are filled with love!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has often been called out for his aggressive nature in the house. But Shehnaaz Gill complements him perfectly with her bubbly nature.

The two are referred to as ‘SidNaaz’ on social media and have several fan groups. Sidharth and Shehnaz's friendship is something that developed organically and they've always stood by each other.

Fans love to see them in their fun mood...the way they tease each other and their caring and sharing moments.

The friendship between Shehnaz and Siddharth was the talk of the town before they had an ugly fight. But they are back to happy old days now.

Fans say the only time they smile is when angry young man Siddharth and cute and witty Shehnaaz show us their bond and naughtiness.

Have a look at a few adorable moments between the duo.