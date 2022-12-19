These Anupama stars are enjoying the ‘DAYS OF THEIR LIVES’, see how

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down!

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. Actors often keep their fans updated with glimpses in their lives and at times, about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets, while they wait for their shot.

Similarly, now we came across a picture of these Anupamaa actors and we can feel it from far afar how close their bond is!

While the Kapadias might not get along well with the Shahs on-screen, they look quite at home with them here off-screen!

We just love to see that our favorite TV stars get along so well even off-camera and these co-stars often get together to give away some bts fun.

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, We see that both Adhik and Anuj somehow convince Anupama to enjoy her time with Anu and not take any stress. Anuj even takes her phone for this purpose and she hugs him and leaves with Kinjal, Anu and Pari.

On the other hand, Pakhi has locked herself and Leela is worried that she really needs to control herself or she’ll put the entire family in trouble some day. Vanraj blames Adhik as Pakhi even refuses to eat.

Later, Adhik gets scared over a text by Pakhi and leaves for the Shah house to stop Pakhi from doing anything extreme. Anupama is unaware about all this.

