These are the 5 times that Maddam Sir actress Shilpa Shinde sparked controversies

Shilpa Shinde disappointed with makers of Maddam Sir

In a recent interview with a media portal, Shilpa Shinde revealed that she was not happy with how things have turned out till now in her recent show Maddam Sir. She said, “My role as Naina Mathur was a cameo and it was going to last for 10-15 days. I took it up because it sounded quite challenging. I shot for a few days and then suddenly, I was told to take a break. While shooting for the show, I also got to know that it was going to wrap up and would have a second season later. I have been wondering what's happening to my track. If I had been told that I would have to take a break like this, I would not have taken up the offer.”



Shilpa quit Gangs of Filmistan

Shilpa Shinde was all set to return to television screens with the Sunil Grover led 'Gangs of Filmistan' (GOF), but she quit the show before it could go on-air. The actress placed some serious charges against the producers of the comedy show which included extended work hours, exploitation of the artists, not giving her the script, and flouting all the new guidelines. She shared in an interview that, “We have been shooting from seven in the morning to eleven in the night. I don't know where these association people are. Why don't they notice this.? How artists are being exploited? They are always there to sabotage someone's image, but when we are working for 12 hours and more, nobody is raising a question. We were told that we will shoot for the show only twice in a week but we are shooting every day.”



Shilpa accused ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla of aggressive behaviour

When Sidharth Shukla was a part of Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa Shinde had accused him of being violent, and she even stated to a tabloid that she was in a relationship with him. They quoted her saying, “Sidharth is the channel's favourite and you can't deny that. They made him win Khatron Ke Khiladi even though he was evicted from the show thrice. They can do anything for the person they like. Everyone knows about Sidharth's bad temper and misbehaviour on the sets of all his shows.”



Shilpa broke her engagement with Romit Raj

Shilpa was initially supposed to get married with Romit Raj in 2009, but they parted ways before they could get married. At that time, she had claimed that Romit was ' too calculative and dominating'. Even her mother stated that after dating each other for a while, they understood that they have some differences in opinions, and even their families were very different from each other.



Shilpa’s fight with the producers of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’

Shilpa’s claim to fame was with her stint on the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi. But later, she left the show in 2016 after having a tiff with the producers. She made accusations that they were mentally torturing her. She did not shy away from calling Benaifer – the show’s producer – a tyrant and had a long legal battle with them. She went a step further and accused Benaifer's husband - Sanjay Kohli on the charges of sexual harassment.



