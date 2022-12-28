These Bhagyalakshmi’s onscreen sisters are actually real-life best friends and it’s not Aishwarya!

MUMBAI : 'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

Munira Kudrati plays the role of Shalu Bajwa on the show and she has great chemistry with her co-star Aman Gandhi who plays the role of Ayush.

Munira is quite active on social media and often takes out the time and often treats her fans and followers behind scenes of her shoot life and fun banter with co-stars as well as stunning pictures of herself.

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting and television shows are constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with onset shenanigans. And spending so much time on set together can create friendships and bonds and something similar has happened with Munira and Mansi Bhanushali who plays sisters on the show but have turned into real-life best friends. Check out the pictures from their outing here.

Meanwhile, The show is gearing up for some intense drama ahead.

We see that Lakshmi is devastated by Rishi and Malishka’s closeness and even though it was a trap, Lakshmi didn’t know it then and decided to end her marriage.

Rishi is broken to see Lakshmi walk away but they get divorced and Lakshmi leaves the Oberoi mansion.

Reportedly, there will be a leap of five years in the show and Rishi will still be unmarried. Malishka tries her best to convince Rishi but that doesn't happen.

