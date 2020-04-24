THESE Bigg Boss contestants were shown the exit door of the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is synonym to controversy and we have seen it in past all the 13 seasons. Every time, the show witnesses some new dhamaka which leaves the viewers and the show's host Salman Khan stunned.

While we have seen Salman grilling the contestants for all their wrongdoings in the show but there were some incidents where the inmates got completely out of control and the makers had no choice but to show them the exit door.

We have also seen Salman Khan warning the contestants to behave or else they will be thrown out.

So, here's a list of contestants who were asked to leave the show.

1. Puneet Issar, a well-known veteran star of Bollywood and TV was eliminated from the show for his aggressive behaviour towards his co-contestant Arya Babbar.

2. Ajaz Khan who participated in Bigg Boss 7 was asked to leave the show for first having a fistfight and later on trying to strangle co-inmate Ali Quli Mirza.

3. Imam Siddiqui was constantly loggerheads with Aashka Goradia. Imam's aggressive behaviour in the house led to his instant elimination from the show.

4. Kamaal R Khan is the controversy king and his participation in Bigg Boss was one of the major highlights of the show. He was eliminated after he hurled a bottle at Rohit Verma, hitting actress Shamita Shetty instead.

5. The talk-to-my-hand girl Pooja Mishra was known for losing her temper at the drop of a hat. She was asked to leave the house for an alleged assault on co-contestant Siddharth Bhardwaj.

Among many others are Rahul Mahajan, and Ali Quli Mirza who were also asked to leave the show for breaking the rules and misbehaving with the co-contestants.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.