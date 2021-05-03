These Bigg Boss participants have appeared in Salman Khan's films

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It has a huge fan following. The show has successfully aired 14 seasons so far.

It is the Indian version of the Dutch reality series, Big Brother. The first ever season of Bigg Boss premiered in 2006. Along with the celebs appearing as the participants, what also pulls the audience towards the series is its host, Salman Khan.

The Bollywood star has been hosting the Bigg Boss for over a decade now. Fans and followers of Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will definitely agree that nobody else could have been able to manage the situations inside the house the way Salman Khan does. Being the host of the series, Salman Khan watches the show very closely and gives his judgement on the Weekend Ka Vaar where it is decided which participant is doing the right thing and is coming out as a strong, bold and good personality on the television. Often, contestants from the show that truly touch the host’s heart are seen appearing in his movies. Here are Bigg Boss contestants who have appeared in Salman Khan’s movies.

Gautam Gulati: The actor from Bigg Boss 8 will be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that will be releasing on May 13, 2021, on an OTT platform.

Santosh Shukla: Santosh Shukla from Bigg Boss 6 appeared in Jai Ho as Maanik and Dabangg 3 as Shukla.

Armaan Kohli: Armaan Kohli from Bigg Boss 7 appeared in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, playing the character of Chirag Singh.

Mahekk Chahal: Mahekk Chahal from Bigg Boss 5 had appeared in Wanted as Shaina.

Sana Khan: Sana Khan from Bigg Boss 6 has appeared in Jai Ho playing the character of the Home Minister’s daughter.

